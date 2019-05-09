



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox had their day at the White House on Thursday. At least, some of them did.

The majority of the 2018 World Series champions were honored by President Donald Trump on the South Lawn Thursday afternoon. Chris Sale and J.D. Martinez walked President Trump to the stage as a little rain fell in the nation’s capital, but it did not dampen the ceremony.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome to the White House the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox. A very special group of people, a very special team,” President Trump started his comments.

“During the 2018 season, the Red Sox were, frankly, unstoppable. I watched,” said President Trump.

The President praised Boston’s ownership group and singled out several players for the team’s historic run in 2018, from Nathan Eovaldi for his performance out of the bullpen in Game 3 of the World Series to series MVP Steve Pearce to Sale, who delivered a passionate pep talk in Game 4 in Los Angeles and was on the hill for the final out against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I heard it was a hell of a pep talk,” said President Trump. “I know what you said and heard what you said; we have children here so I won’t talk about it, but it worked.”

Sale and Martinez thanked the President after he made his remarks, surprised that such passionate words about the Red Sox could come from a fan of the New York Yankees.

“Thank you Mr. President for this once in a lifetime opportunity to be honored today at the White House. I know it’s tough for you, being a Yankees fan and all, but thank you for your hospitality today,” Martinez joked before presenting President Trump with his own personalized Red Sox jersey.

“A high honor and something we appreciate very highly,” said Sale.

After making their way off the South Lawn, President Trump gave the team a rare tour of the Lincoln bedroom.

“If the press and media doesn’t report me for this, I’m going to show the Lincoln bedroom,” President Trump joked.

Before their afternoon at the White House, the Red Sox visited with patients at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

Hello, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center! 👋 What an honor to spend our morning with you! pic.twitter.com/Ae1fm7TSDt — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2019

Of course, not every member of the defending World Series champs was at the White House on Thursday, including some core members of the team. Manager Alex Cora did not partake in the festivities, citing the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico as the reason for his decision. Last year’s AL MVP Mookie Betts, David Price, Xander Bogaerts, and Jackie Bradley Jr. were among the players who chose not to attend.

The Red Sox, now 19-19 on the season, are back in action Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners in Boston.