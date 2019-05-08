  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Worcester news


WORCESTER (CBS) – A three-year-old child and a grandmother were hit by a car in Worcester Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened on Chandler Street, near Commerce Bank Field. It appears that two cars were involved. A mangled baby stroller was seen near one car after the crash. There was a crosswalk sign down in the street.

A mangled stroller and a damaged sign were both near this car after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

Police told WBZ-TV both the child and woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“The initial assessment of the injuries on scene is that they were not serious enough to be life threatening,” police said.

One of two cars involved in the crash. (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s