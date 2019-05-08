Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – A three-year-old child and a grandmother were hit by a car in Worcester Wednesday morning, police said.
It happened on Chandler Street, near Commerce Bank Field. It appears that two cars were involved. A mangled baby stroller was seen near one car after the crash. There was a crosswalk sign down in the street.
Police told WBZ-TV both the child and woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
“The initial assessment of the injuries on scene is that they were not serious enough to be life threatening,” police said.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.