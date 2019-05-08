(MARE) – Lily is a smart and an imaginative Caucasian girl who loves animals, and whose favorite color is purple. Lily would really like to have a pet cat. Lily likes to ride her bike and has enjoyed helping her foster mother with their garden. Lily’s favorite foods are meatballs, chicken nuggets, anything with Nutella, and fruits.
Lily loves to read and has a great vocabulary. Lily is a good problem solver and has a good mind for math. She also loves to create her own stories and little plays. Lily enjoys putting on ballet or dance shows.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.