



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft are planning to turn off their apps to protest what they say are declining wages at a time when both companies are raking in billions of dollars from investors.

Organizers are planning demonstrations in 10 U.S. cities Wednesday, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, as well as some European locations like London.

The drivers want more money and better working conditions.

“When you’re a driver, you’re putting in so much work and so much hours,” a driver at Logan Airport told WBZ-TV Wednesday. “There should be an understanding with both parties.”

The exact time of the strike in Boston is still not clear.

Massport is reminding anyone flying on Wednesday that they should prepare to find other transportation options to get to Logan Airport.

Uber & Lyft drivers have indicated they are planning a strike today. If you are traveling, we have several other modes of transportation that passengers should utilize to and from the airport – including Logan Express & @MBTA Silver Line and Blue Line. https://t.co/NSC1lDFrAz — Boston Logan Airport (@BostonLogan) May 8, 2019

The Boston Independent Drivers Guild wants drivers to protest outside an Uber office in Saugus Wednesday from noon until 3 p.m.

They’re timing their protests in advance of Uber’s initial public stock offering, which is planned for Friday. Uber aims to raise $9 billion from investors and is expected to be valued at up to $91.5 billion.

It’s not the first time drivers for ride-hailing apps have staged protests. Strikes were planned in several cities ahead of Lyft’s IPO last month, although the disruption to riders appeared to be minimal. This time more cities are participating.

