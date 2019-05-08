  • WBZ TVOn Air

DORCHESTER (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Dorchester Wednesday.

A call came in for a person shot at a triple-decker on Milton Avenue around 10 a.m.  Police found a man dead with multiple wounds. They would not say if those were gunshot wounds, self-inflicted or part of a homicide.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Milton Avenue in Dorchester. (WBZ-TV)

One neighbor told WBZ-TV he heard six gunshots and then saw a girl who lives at the home calling 911.

Officers sealed off the area and began going to several other homes in the neighborhood.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Milton Avenue in Dorchester. (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

