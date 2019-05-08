Comments
DORCHESTER (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Dorchester Wednesday.
A call came in for a person shot at a triple-decker on Milton Avenue around 10 a.m. Police found a man dead with multiple wounds. They would not say if those were gunshot wounds, self-inflicted or part of a homicide.
One neighbor told WBZ-TV he heard six gunshots and then saw a girl who lives at the home calling 911.
Officers sealed off the area and began going to several other homes in the neighborhood.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.