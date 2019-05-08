BOSTON (CBS) — Bruce Ellington, we hardly knew ye. The Patriots announced Wednesday that they have released the wide receiver less than two months after signing him.
Ellington is a veteran of five NFL seasons, appearing in 44 games between the San Francisco 49ers (2014-16), Houston Texans (2017-18) and Detroit Lions (2018). He has 79 receptions and five touchdowns in his career, and was brought in to add some depth to New England’s wide receiver corps.
But the Patriots needed a roster spot after reportedly agreeing to a deal with veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer on Tuesday, and Ellington is the odd-man out. Hamstring injuries have plagued the veteran receiver throughout his career, so there was no guarantee that he would make the roster out of training camp.
With Ellington’s release, the Patriots currently have Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry, Braxton Berrios, Maurice Harris, Damoun Patterson, Ryan Davis, Xavier Ubosi and Jakobi Meyers on their wide receiver depth chart. Josh Gordon has also signed his restricted tender, and will be part of the mix if he is reinstated from his indefinite suspension from the NFL.