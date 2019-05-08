Bruins Say They Haven't Accomplished Anything YetThe Bruins are in the Eastern Conference Final, but that's only halfway to their ultimate goal.

WBZ Evening Forecast for May 8, 2019Eric Fisher has your latest WBZ-TV weather forecast.

Brad Marchand Says Bruins Are 'On To Round 3'The Bruins winger channeled his inner Bill Belichick on Wednesday.

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy On His 1-Game Suspension: 'I'm Not A Very Good Lawyer'Bruins defenseman talked about his one-game suspension on Wednesday. He respects the process and the NHL's decision, but is disappointed he won't be able to help Boston in Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruce Cassidy Doesn't Say Much About How Bruins Will Replace Charlie McAvoy In Game 1Conor Clifton skated in McAvoy's spot at Wednesday's practice, but Cassidy said he will likely send out a number of different defensemen combinations in Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

