



BOSTON (CBS) — After several years as a top center fielder in baseball, Jackie Bradley Jr. finally won a Gold Glove last year. On Wednesday night, he showed why.

Locked in a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the 11th inning, Baltimore’s Trey Mancini got into an 0-2 fastball from Ryan Brasier, sending the ball to left-center field, high and deep into the night sky. Everyone inside of Camden Yards — including Brasier — imagined the game was over. Manicni’s walk-off would win the game, and the series, for the last-place Orioles.

Everyone believed that, except, of course, Jackie Bradley.

The center fielder tracked the ball, made his way to the wall, and, well, words can’t do it justice. This is one you have to see.

HE JUST DID THAT. pic.twitter.com/76SdgmsNkE — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2019

OKAY JBJ 😱 Jackie Bradley Jr. making plays in the 11th inning for the @RedSox. pic.twitter.com/u22tb175g4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 9, 2019

A story in 4 parts: pic.twitter.com/ZEOc6VWU0t — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2019

Not all home run robberies are created equal, and some warning-track catches aren’t robbed home runs at all. But this one was the real deal, Grade A, 100 percent robbery.

In a game that featured a dominant outing from Chris Sale — and an immaculate inning to boot — it was Jackie Bradley Jr. who authored the most outstanding moment.

Brasier got out of the inning, Andrew Benintendi hit a solo homer in the top of the 12th, and the Red Sox won 2-1 to get to .500 on the season. It was all made possible by the Gold Glover in center field.