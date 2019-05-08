  • WBZ TVOn Air

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
Filed Under:Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, President Donald Trump, Rep. Bill Keating, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders have pulled two bills concerning Native American tribes from the House floor after President Donald Trump criticized one of the bills on Twitter and urged Republicans to oppose it.

The bills were to be considered on Wednesday under a fast-track provision that requires two-thirds majority to pass, making Republican support necessary.

Trump said one of the bills, which reaffirms the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe reservation as trust land in Massachusetts, was a “special interest casino Bill” backed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He called it unfair and said it “doesn’t treat Native Americans equally!”

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Rep. Bill Keating, said Trump opposed the bill because of his “well-documented alliance” with a lobbyist for two Rhode Island casinos that would compete with one planned by the Mashpee Wampanoag.

