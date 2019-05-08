Entire Schedule For Bruins-Hurricanes Conference Final Now SetIt took some waiting, but the schedule for the upcoming Eastern Conference Final between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes is now set.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Makes Jaw-Dropping, Game-Saving Catch To Rob Walk-Off Home RunJackie Bradley Jr. made the play of the game -- and maybe a play of the year -- to rob a Baltimore home run.

Dreams Of A 'Boston Slam' Are Now Officially Dead, Thanks To The CelticsDark times have fallen upon the Boston sports landscape. The darkest of times, some might say. Sports fans will have to settle for just two or three championships this year.

Bucks Blow Out Celtics, End Boston's Season In Game 5 Of Conference SemifinalsThat is all she wrote for the Boston Celtics' season. And she didn't write a very good story.

Chris Sale Throws Immaculate Inning -- 9 Pitches, All Strikes -- Vs. OriolesGreat moments in the 2019 Boston Red Sox season have been in short supply, but Chris Sale executed a pretty rare feat on Wednesday night in Baltimore.