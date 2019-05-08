BOSTON (CBS) — It took some waiting, but the schedule for the upcoming Eastern Conference Final between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes is now set.
After the conclusion of the San Jose Sharks’ Game 7 win out West, the scenarios and building availabilities were known for both conferences. And so, after a lengthy wait, Bruins and Hurricanes fans can finally make some plans for the series.
The league had already announced that Game 1 will be Thursday night in Boston, but San Jose’s win locked in Boston’s Game 2 for Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
The complete schedule for the series is below:
Game 1: Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. in Boston
Game 2: Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. in Boston
Game 3: Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. in Raleigh
Game 4: Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. in Raleigh
Game 5: Saturday, May 18 at 7:15 p.m. in Boston **
Game 6: Monday, May 20 at 8 p.m. in Raleigh **
Game 7: Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. in Boston **
** if necessary
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy will not be available for Boston in Game 1, as he serves his one-game suspension for a hit delivered in Game 6 against Columbus.
Out in the Western Conference, the Sharks will host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 on Saturday, with Game 2 in San Jose on Monday. The two series are scheduled to alternate days throughout.