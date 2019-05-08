  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final, NHL, Schedule, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It took some waiting, but the schedule for the upcoming Eastern Conference Final between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes is now set.

After the conclusion of the San Jose Sharks’ Game 7 win out West, the scenarios and building availabilities were known for both conferences. And so, after a lengthy wait, Bruins and Hurricanes fans can finally make some plans for the series.

The league had already announced that Game 1 will be Thursday night in Boston, but San Jose’s win locked in Boston’s Game 2 for Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The complete schedule for the series is below:

Game 1: Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. in Boston
Game 2: Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. in Boston
Game 3: Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. in Raleigh
Game 4: Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. in Raleigh
Game 5: Saturday, May 18 at 7:15 p.m. in Boston **
Game 6: Monday, May 20 at 8 p.m. in Raleigh **
Game 7: Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. in Boston **

** if necessary

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy will not be available for Boston in Game 1, as he serves his one-game suspension for a hit delivered in Game 6 against Columbus.

Out in the Western Conference, the Sharks will host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 on Saturday, with Game 2 in San Jose on Monday. The two series are scheduled to alternate days throughout.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s