FOXBORO (CBS) – Model Camille Kostek, the former New England Patriots cheerleader and girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski, is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model.

The magazine unveiled three covers for its 2019 swimsuit edition on Wednesday. Tyra Banks and soccer star Alex Morgan are also on covers.

Kostek was named a SI Swimsuit “rookie” last fall and won swimsuit model search in 2018.

“I don’t know what to say, for the first time in my entire life,” an overwhelmed Kostek says in a video reacting to the news.

The Connecticut native joined the Patriots cheerleading squad in 2013 and left two years later to pursue a modeling career. She started dating Gronkowski in 2015.

