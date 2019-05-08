Filed Under:Boston News, South End


BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was injured when bricks fell off an apartment building and landed on the sidewalk in the South End Wednesday night.

Boston Police say it happened at 883 Harrison Ave at about 8:20 p.m.

Bricks fell off a building on Harrison Ave in the South End (WBZ-TV)

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The bricks appear to have fallen from an area above a second floor window.

The area of the sidewalk where the bricks fell was blocked off with red tape. Building inspectors responded and residents were allowed to enter their apartments later Wednesday night.

