BOSTON (CBS) — Ahead of Mother’s Day, there’s a new ranking of best and worst states for working moms.
Massachusetts comes out on top of the WalletHub list, followed by Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont and Washington, D.C. South Carolina, Alabama and Louisiana are at the bottom of the list.
The ranking took into account child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance. The Bay State received top marks for its parental leave policies, work-week length and average commute time.
One area where Massachusetts working moms struggle, however, is the high cost of child care. Only Washington, D.C. and Nebraska fare worse.
The best day care systems in the country can be found in New York, according to the ranking.