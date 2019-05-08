  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Massachusetts News, Working Moms


BOSTON (CBS) — Ahead of Mother’s Day, there’s a new ranking of best and worst states for working moms.

Massachusetts comes out on top of the WalletHub list, followed by Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont and Washington, D.C. South Carolina, Alabama and Louisiana are at the bottom of the list.

The ranking took into account child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance. The Bay State received top marks for its parental leave policies, work-week length and average commute time.

One area where Massachusetts working moms struggle, however, is the high cost of child care. Only Washington, D.C. and Nebraska fare worse.

The best day care systems in the country can be found in New York, according to the ranking.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s