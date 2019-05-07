BOSTON (CBS/CNN) – Airport travelers and commuters who count on ride-hailing services beware – Uber and Lyft drivers are set to go on an all-day strike Wednesday.
The protest is happening in Boston and across the country. Drivers are seeking more job security, higher wages and better regulation of fares.
Massport is reminding anyone flying on Wednesday that they should prepare to find other transportation options to get to Logan Airport.
The Boston Independent Drivers Guild is calling on drivers to gather outside an Uber office in Saugus to protest on Wednesday afternoon.
The drivers intend to send a message to Uber, which is slated to begin trading as a public company on Friday.
Uber and Lyft have built their businesses on the backs of drivers. But the competition means engaging in pricing wars, using discounted prices to attract riders. Both companies are bleeding money and what drivers make is the biggest cost they can control. As tokens of goodwill, the companies have offered drivers who meet certain thresholds cash bonuses ahead of going public.
But it hasn’t been enough to appease the broader pool of workers.
