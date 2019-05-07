Comments
TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A Tewksbury Police cruiser was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.
It happened on Route 133 near Blacksmith Lane just after 7 a.m.
There has been no comment yet from police.
It’s not clear yet what caused the crash, which also appears to have involved a van which smashed into a utility pole. The cruiser has major front-end damage. There’s no official word yet on any injuries.
A neighbor told WBZ-TV’s Gary Brode he heard a boom at the time of the crash and later saw the van driver taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He also saw the officer involved walking around afterwards.
Route 133 is closed between between Trull and River roads.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.