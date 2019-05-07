BOSTON (CBS) — The local hockey team won’t have too much time to bask in its second-round victory over the Blue Jackets. In a matter of just a few days, it’ll be “on to Carolina” for the Boston Bruins.
Coming off their Game 6 win in Monday night in Columbus to wrap up a series victory, the Bruins will get some rest, but not a whole lot of it, before welcoming the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals in Game 1 on Thursday night.
The remainder of the schedule is yet to be released, but Game 2 will take place in Boston sometime during the weekend before the series shifts to Raleigh for Game 3 and 4 next week.
The Hurricanes will be well-rested, as they completed their second-round sweep of the Islanders on Friday, May 3.
BRUINS-HURRICANES, EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Game 1: Thursday, May 9, 8 p.m., in Boston
Game 2: TBD, in Boston
Game 3: TBD, in Raleigh
Game 4: TBD, in Raleigh
Game 5 (if necessary): TBD, in Boston
Game 6 (if necessary): TBD, in Raleigh
Game 7 (if necessary): TBD, in Boston
The Bruins won two of their three meetings with the Hurricanes this year, splitting the two games in Carolina and requiring an overtime game-winner from David Krejci to win the rubber match in Boston.