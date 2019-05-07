Report: Patriots Signing Offensive Tackle Jared VeldheerThe 2019 NFL draft may be history at this point, but the Patriots' efforts to build their roster for the upcoming season rolls on.

Four Reasons To Feel Good About Bruins, Four Reasons To Worry About Hurricanes In Conference FinalsSo, to try to strike a balance between that positive vibe that folks are feeling in Boston and in Raleigh, here's a look at some reasons to feel great about the Bruins in their upcoming series against the Carolina Hurricanes, and here's also a look at some reasons to feel a bit worried for the Bruins.

Charlie McAvoy Facing A Hearing With NHL For Hit To Head On Josh AndersonCharlie McAvoy was only assessed a two-minute minor penalty for his hit to the head of Josh Anderson on Monday night. But the Bruins' defenseman may be facing some further punishment.

Here's What Rodney Harrison Said After Getting Voted In To Patriots Hall Of FameAfter getting the call on Monday that he'd be the next Patriots Hall of Fame inductee, Rodney Harrison spoke with reporters on a conference call. Here's what he had to say.

If This Is The End Of Kyrie Irving's Celtics Career, What A Massive Disappointment It WasKyrie Irving's season -- and, perhaps, his Celtics career -- is ending with a disappointing fizzle.