BOSTON (CBS) — The 2019 NFL draft may be history at this point, but the Patriots’ efforts to build their roster for the upcoming season rolls on.
The team will reportedly sign offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Pelissero reported that Veldheer will be making a solid chunk of change, too: $6.5 million for one year.
At 6-foot-8 and 321 pounds, Veldheer has played in 118 career regular season games with the Oakland Raiders (2010-13), Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Denver Broncos (2018). He started all but five of those 118 games.
The Patriots currently have Marcus Cannon, Isaiah Wynn and rookie Yodny Cajuste on their tackle depth chart, along with Cole Croston, Cedrick Lang, Dan Skipper and Ryker Mathews. Wynn is projected to be their starting left tackle, but is coming off an Achilles injury that cost him his rookie season last year. Cajuste is also recovering from offseason quad surgery.
The signing, per reports, is expected to be finalized after the compensatory pick deadline, thus not costing the Patriots in the compensatory pick formula next year.
Veldheer visited the Patriots in late April.