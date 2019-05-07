Comments
RAYMOND, NH (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman who went missing from a Raymond, NH campground has been found dead.
Police say the body of Nicole Davis was located in the Lamprey River not far from the Pine Acres Campground where she was last seen.
Police say it appears Davis accidentally drowned. She was last seen Saturday night when she walked away from her campsite.
Davis had reportedly been consuming alcohol before she disappeared.
On Sunday, her cell phone, jacket and keys were found near a pond. Police spent the last two days searching the water and woods for Davis.