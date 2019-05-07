Charlie McAvoy Suspended 1 Game For Check To The HeadThe Boston Bruins will be without Charlie McAvoy when the Eastern Conference finals begin this week.

Baseball Report: Cubs Challenging In NL CentralThe Chicago Cubs swept a weekend series with the St. Louis Cardinals, and now sit just half a game out of the National League Central lead.

Bruins-Hurricanes Conference Final To Begin On Thursday, May 9 In BostonComing off their Game 6 win in Monday night in Columbus to wrap up a series victory, the Bruins will get some rest, but not a whole lot of it, before welcoming the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Report: Patriots Signing Offensive Tackle Jared VeldheerThe 2019 NFL draft may be history at this point, but the Patriots' efforts to build their roster for the upcoming season rolls on.

Four Reasons To Feel Good About Bruins, Four Reasons To Worry About Hurricanes In Conference FinalsSo, to try to strike a balance between that positive vibe that folks are feeling in Boston and in Raleigh, here's a look at some reasons to feel great about the Bruins in their upcoming series against the Carolina Hurricanes, and here's also a look at some reasons to feel a bit worried for the Bruins.