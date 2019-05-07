LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Entertainer Marie Osmond is taking Sara Gilbert’s place as host when “The Talk” returns for its 10th season in September, the show announced Tuesday.
Gilbert announced last month that she would be leaving the CBS daytime talk show that she created in order to pursue additional acting and production opportunities, and to spend more time with her family.
Osmond is a world famous singer and performer, and has guest co-hosted more than 40 episodes of “The Talk.” She said she looks forward to joining Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood at the table.
“It is such a joy for me to be joining THE TALK in September. After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” Osmond said in a statement.
“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on WBZ-TV.