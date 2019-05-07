Comments
EAST SANDWICH (CBS) – A 45-foot, 40-ton humpback whale washed up on East Sandwich Beach on Monday evening. The female named “Vector” was well known to researchers in the area.
The whale was spotted Saturday floating in Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. The International Fund For Animal Welfare plans to tow the whale by boat to another location Wednesday for a necropsy.
Sightings of Vector go back to 1984. She is known to have five calves.
The IFAW expects to have more information on the cause of death after the necropsy.