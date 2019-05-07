NEEDHAM (CBS) – Freia David, who worked the French fry station at the same Needham McDonald’s for more than three decades, has died.
An obituary in The Boston Globe this week said David died April 30. David, who had Down syndrome, was known for her friendly attitude at the Chestnut Street fast food restaurant.
“For 32 years she worked at McDonald’s of Needham where she served up spectacular French fries, teased her co-workers, and greeted everyone with a smile,” her obituary states.
She retired in 2016, and the party celebrating her remarkable career made headlines around the country.
“Freia is a terrific employee,” a representative for McDonald’s said at the time. “We learned a lot more from her than she could ever learn from us.”
David lived at a Charles River Center-supported home in Needham. The agency helps out adults with developmental disabilities, and David was one of the first to benefit from its services.
Family, friends and the community are invited to a memorial service on June 18 at 11:30 a.m. at George F. Doherty & Son’s Funeral Home in Needham.