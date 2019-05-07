  • WBZ TVOn Air

EVERETT (CBS)


EVERETT (CBS) – The first casino in the Boston area wants to extend last call beyond 2 a.m. when it opens in Everett next month.

Encore Boston Harbor has filed a request asking to serve alcohol until four in the morning, “specifically on the casino floor and only to patrons actively engaged in gambling.”

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it wants to get feedback from the public before making a final decision.

Comments will be accepted until May 20.

The casino is set to open June 23.

