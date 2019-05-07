TAUNTON (CBS) – Taunton Police have decided that the six dogs that attacked a woman and her dog are too dangerous and will have to be put down. The dogs viciously mauled 51-year-old Rochelle Silva two weeks ago as she was walking her dog on Broadway in Taunton.
Silva attended the hearing to decide the dogs’ fate on Tuesday. She says she suffered several deep wounds to her legs as she tried to fight the dogs off. They ultimately killed Ace, an 8-month-old puppy.
A police officer was able to scare the pit bulls away and put Silva in his cruiser.
At the hearing Tuesday, Silva said even though she is a dog lover, she is happy they will be put down.
“He was irresponsible,” Silva said. “He can’t have all those dogs and not have proper crating, gating, he was just irresponsible. And it’s too bad, because the dogs have to suffer.”
The dogs’ owner, Rolando Celado, says he recently moved to the area from Boston and was working on building a fence.
“I’m sorry what happened to Miss Silva I blame myself for what happened,” Celado said.
Celado can appeal the decision within 10 days. He is also facing several other citations for the attack.