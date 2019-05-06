Filed Under:NH State Police, Portsmouth NH news


PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a tractor trailer driver on Interstate 95 suffered an intense coughing fit that caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a guardrail, scattering the lumber he was carrying across the highway.

Police say the vehicle driven by 62-year-old Robert Ross, of New Brunswick, Canada, overturned and blocked all southbound lanes of travel on the interstate in Portsmouth on Sunday night.

A tractor-trailer hauling lumber rolled over in Portsmouth, NH after the driver suffered a coughing fit (Image credit NH State Police)

No one was hurt.

Part of the southbound side of the highway was shut down for about six hours.

Crews cleaned up lumber and debris from the road.

