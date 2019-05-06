BOSTON (CBS) — Researchers in Saudi Arabia may have developed a unique way to help reduce prescription drug abuse. It is a “smart pill bottle” that can send wireless alerts in the event of tampering, overdose, or unsafe storage conditions.
This smart pill bottle has a 3D-printed top that can count the number of pills dispensed and sensors on the bottom of the bottle that detect humidity and temperature. The bottle also has an outer layer of conductive tape that senses touch.
So if the bottle detects anything unusual, like someone trying to break into the bottle or if the pills are exposed to too much moisture, it can send warnings to a cell phone via Bluetooth technology.
Sound expensive? Well, these researchers are intentionally developing sensors using cheaper materials like paper, tape, and conductive ink in an effort to make the smart pill bottle and other electronic technology less expensive and more accessible to the public.