



BOSTON (CBS) — It looked like the Bruins had just taken an early lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. But then replay did its thing and wiped the tally off the board.

After an uninspiring two minutes from Boston’s power play unit, Sean Kuraly beat Sergei Bobrovsky midway through the first period to give Boston an early 1-0 lead. But Columbus challenged the play, arguing Joakim Nordstrom interfered with Bobrovsky leading up to the goal. After a lengthy review, the officials ruled Nordstrom had interfered with the Columbus netminder and took Boston’s goal off the scoreboard.

Yeah I don’t know so take your best guess pic.twitter.com/PQ40eAjO6o — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 6, 2019

“After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the Referees, the Situation Room determined that the actions or Nordstrom impaired Bobrovsky’s ability to play his position in the crease,” the NHL said in a statement shortly after the ruling.

Nordstrom clearly made contact with Bobrovsky, and that was enough for officials to erase Kuraly’s goal. Bruins fans started to cry foul immediately after, angry at the lack of consistency from the NHL. Just last series, Toronto’s Austin Matthews scored a goal against Boston under similar circumstances, but that goal was allowed to stand.

Leafs take a 1-0 lead from Auston Matthews’ goal. Was review for goalie interference pic.twitter.com/mGHAfAjJLI — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 20, 2019

Boston has been on the wrong end of a few reviews and challenges this postseason, including two in their series against Columbus. The Blue Jackets were awarded controversial goals in Game 4 after the puck hit the protective net and in Game 5 despite no clear evidence that the puck had crossed the line.

The Bruins and Blue Jackets were scoreless at the end of the first period Monday night. Boston owns a 3-2 series lead and can advance to the Eastern Conference final against the Carolina Hurricanes with a victory.