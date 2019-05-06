BOSTON (CBS) — Through what has been a disappointing start for the Red Sox, David Price has been the team’s best starting pitcher. Even he, though, is not immune to the pall that’s cloaked the team through the first month-plus of the 2019 season.
Price on Monday was placed on the 10-day injured list for elbow tendinitis in his left arm. The move is retroactive to May 3, making him eligible to return to the active roster after the upcoming weekend.
The team called up right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber to fill Price’s spot.
Though Price’s win-loss record sits at just 1-2, he has the best ERA (3.75) and WHIP (1.139) among Red Sox starting pitchers this season, and his 10.5 strikeouts per nine is tied with Chris Sale for tops among Boston’s starters. In his most recent outing, Price was in line to get a win after allowing three earned runs over six innings, but the Red Sox ultimately lost in the ninth inning on a walk-off home run by the White Sox.
Weber, 28, was acquired by Boston as a minor league free agent this past December. He has made 24 major league appearances in his career, including eight starts. This season with the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox, he owns a 1-1 record and a 5.04 ERA in five starts.
The Red Sox are coming off three straight wins in Chicago, and they have won six of their last seven games as well as 11 of their last 16 games, bringing their record on the year to 17-18. They open a three-game set on Monday night in Baltimore against the last-place Orioles, before returning to Fenway Park for an eight-game homestand.