RAYMOND, N.H. (CBS) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in Raymond on Saturday night. Nicole Davis, of Manchester, N.H. apparently walked away from her campsite at Pine Acres Campground.
According to police, “it is reported that she had been consuming alcoholic beverages prior to her disappearance.”
Davis is about 5-feet, 3-inches tall, 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in denim overalls.
According to Davis’s family, police have found her cell phone and plan to continue searching into the night.
“Since Saturday, there’s been extensive searching going on, everybody has been helping nonstop. There’s so many people that have come this way, volunteers, there’s dogs. They’ve done helicopters, they’ve done — they’ve had a sonar go in there to check [the] whole river. Nothing is in there which, you know, gives us hope,” said mother Debbie Feddersen. She believes her daughter is alive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raymond Police at 603-895-4747.
N.H. State Police are also assisting with the search.