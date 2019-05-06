Filed Under:Boston News, Missing Woman, New Hampshire News, Raymond News

RAYMOND, N.H. (CBS) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in Raymond on Saturday night. Nicole Davis, of Manchester, N.H. apparently walked away from her campsite at Pine Acres Campground.

According to police, “it is reported that she had been consuming alcoholic beverages prior to her disappearance.”

Nicole Davis (Photo Courtesy: Raymond NH Police)

Davis is about 5-feet, 3-inches tall, 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in denim overalls.

According to Davis’s family, police have found her cell phone and plan to continue searching into the night.

“Since Saturday, there’s been extensive searching going on, everybody has been helping nonstop. There’s so many people that have come this way, volunteers, there’s dogs. They’ve done helicopters, they’ve done — they’ve had a sonar go in there to check [the] whole river. Nothing is in there which, you know, gives us hope,” said mother Debbie Feddersen. She believes her daughter is alive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raymond Police at 603-895-4747.

N.H. State Police are also assisting with the search.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s