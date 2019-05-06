SALEM (CBS/AP) – A man who spent 30 years in prison for a rape he says he didn’t commit before being freed in 2016 will be in court Monday, charged in another rape case.
George Perrot, 50, was arrested in January after allegedly raping an unconscious woman on a sidewalk in Lawrence. He was indicted in March and will be arraigned in Essex Superior Court in Salem on charges of rape, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and open and gross lewdness.
“The victim was revived using Narcan and reported to officers that the defendant allegedly offered her drugs and she did not remember anything after that,” Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for Essex District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement Monday. “She reported not consenting to sexual contact nor was she in a dating relationship with the defendant.”
Perrot was convicted and sent to prison for the rape of a 78-year-old woman in Springfield in 1985 when he was 17. But he was freed in 2016 based on flawed testimony about microscopic hair evidence.
He has pleaded not guilty in the Lawrence rape case and has been held without bail since his arrest in January.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)