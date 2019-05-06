Comments
FITCHBURG (CBS) – There was an emotional reunion in Fitchburg Monday for a United States Army sergeant and his family.
Sgt. Luis Torres had spent the past 10 months deployed to Kuwait and other undisclosed locations. But he finally got the chance to surprise his daughter Skyler at the McKay Arts Academy library during what the school says was a “heart-stopping” visit, full of joyful tears.
“I’m happy and I’m nervous,” Torres said, according to Fitchburg Public Schools. “I’m happy to be with my kids and my family.”
Torres will be home for 26 days. His two boys, Eliezer and Alexander, were also at the school for the special moment.
“Thank you for your service Sgt. Torres and enjoy your family while you are home,” Fitchburg Public Schools said.