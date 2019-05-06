ATTLEBORO (CBS) — An Attleboro man who is accused of attacking a disabled man in a parking lot turned himself in Monday. Police released a wanted poster for 29-year-old Cory Silva last week.
Silva is being held pending a dangerousness hearing, police said.
On April 24, Silva and another man allegedly “viciously assaulted and robbed a disabled individual” outside a Pine Street business. The 50-year-old victim was knocked to the ground and beaten.
Surveillance video shows the suspects jump on him with a flurry of punches, knocking him to the ground as the frightened relative drives off.
The victim spoke to WBZ-TV but did not want to be publicly identified. “If they can do that to me, they can do that to pretty much anyone so I want them to pay for it,” he said.
Shawn Farmer, the second man accused in the attack, is already in custody.