



BOSTON (CBS) — After eliminating the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, Bruins forward Brad Marchand was in no mood to talk to Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet Canada.

The Bruins advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with their 3-0 victory over the Blue Jackets in Columbus, and right after the game, Marchand made it clear that he didn’t want to share any of his thoughts with Bukauskas:

Brad Marchand wasn't enjoying the post-game interview pic.twitter.com/Yje2B4TiMK — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 7, 2019

Whoa boy was that a snippy interview. Asked three questions by Bukauskas, Marchand responded with 10 words. Total.

“Well that was worth it, Jim,” Bukauskas tossed back to the studio.

Marchand’s beef with the reporter goes back to the moments before Game 2, when Bukauskas asked Marchand if he had gotten his skate resharpened after Game 1.

Just my opinion, but I’m fairly certain that this is why @Bmarch63 wasn’t having it in the post game. Tip to young broadcasters: Even if you can joke with players/coaches off camera, that in no way should make its way on camera in a pre-game setting. pic.twitter.com/x72KvCU8n7 — Kris Abbott (@KrisAbbott21) May 7, 2019

That question was in reference to Marchand stomping on Cam Atkinson’s stick in overtime. The B’s forward clearly didn’t like that inquiry last week, and didn’t forget it after the Bruins advanced on Monday.

Marchand didn’t really have many words in the Boston dressing room, either, sharing several short answers with reporters (check it out in the video above). His best of the evening? Asked if he had a bet on how few words he could use after the game, he smirked and replied, “Maybe.”

There’s a good chance Marchand won that bet.