BOSTON (Hoodline) – For those who like to indulge in a sweet or savory crepe, Boston has a number of specialty shops to offer.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top creperies in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Cafénation
Topping the list is Cafénation. Located at 380 Washington St. (between Dighton Street and Argus Place) in Brighton, the creperie and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest-rated creperie in Boston, boasting four stars out of 445 reviews on Yelp.
2. Crispy Crêpes Cafe
Next up is Kenmore’s Crispy Crêpes Cafe, situated at 714 Commonwealth Ave. With four stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp, the creperie, Mediterranean and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Bon Appetit Creperie
Haymarket’s Bon Appetit Creperie, located at 100 Hanover St. (between Union and Marshall streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the creperie 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews.
4. Crepe and More
Crepe and More, a creperie located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1 S. Station to see for yourself.