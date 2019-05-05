Comments
METHUEN (CBS) — A passenger has died after two cars collided head-on in Methuen Sunday. Police said the crash occurred on Merrimack Street when a Toyota sedan crossed the yellow line and hit a Chevy Blazer around 6 p.m.
According to police, there were two women in the Toyota. Devanah Walker, 23, of Haverhill, was med-flighted to a Boston Hospital where she passed away. The 20-year-old Haverhill woman driving was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevy, a 63-year-old Methuen man, was also taken to Lawrence with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash.