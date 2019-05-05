METHUEN (CBS) – A driver was seriously hurt after police say he stole a car and then crashed it in Methuen overnight.
Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon told WBZ-TV a man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, beat her up and then stole her car early Sunday morning.
The man, who has not yet been identified, drove off and moments later lost control of the car and went airborne, crashing into a traffic light control box near the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Jackson streets. A signal light went through the air and through the front window of a house nearby.
Solomon said the man is in serious condition at a hospital. There’s no word yet on any charges.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area through Monday until the light signal box can be fixed.