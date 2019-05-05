MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A 67-year-old man shot a pit bull after he was attacked by the dog and feared being attacked again, Manchester Police said Sunday. Officers responded to the incident on Bowman Street around 1 p.m.
The victim told police he was out walking his small dog when the pit bull came “running out of a Bowman St. address.” He was allegedly bitten in the right arm while he tried to keep the pit bull away from his dog.
“The victim stated that the pit bull is a large and strong dog that pulled him to the ground while biting him,” said police. The dog let go but then began to run towards the man at full speed.
“The victim stated he was carrying a handgun on him and that he shot the pit bull out of fear of being attacked again,” police said.
He was treated at a nearby hospital. The dog was transported to a veterinary hospital.