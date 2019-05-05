  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Charlie Baker, Jon Keller, Keller At Large


BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller began the first of two interviews with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Sunday.

Keller asked the governor about the state Gaming Commission’s $35 million fine against Wynn Resorts and what’s ahead for regulating casinos in Massachusetts.

You can watch that in the video above.

In the second half of the interview, Keller asked the governor about the new rules for Uber and Lyft at Logan Airport starting in October.

You can watch that here:

Part two of Keller’s interview will air next Sunday, May 12, on WBZ-TV News at 8:30 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s