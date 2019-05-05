ANDOVER (CBS) — Thousand of runners created a sea of pink to honor slain Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer. The sixth annual Step Up For Colleen 5K in Andover was to ensure that Ritzer’s memory is not forgotten, said the teacher’s family.
Cousin Gina McDaniel told WBZ-TV, the family is continually overwhelmed by the support they see in the community.
“Sometimes you can’t find the right words because it’s just, it so much to take in when you are here and it’s a beautiful thing to see the sea of pink and know that everybody is remembering her,” McDaniel said.
Proceeds from the event go to a college scholarship for Andover and Danvers high school seniors who plan on pursuing a teaching career.
About $190,000 has been awarded from the scholarship so far.