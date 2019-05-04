BOSTON (CBS) — After a year away from all the fun at Churchill Downs, Tom Brady was back at the Kentucky Derby this year. And the Patriots quarterback had plenty of friends by his side.
Brady and his crew, a collection of current and former Patriots teammates, attended the 145th Run for the Roses on Saturday. Brady was reunited with his old wolfpack of Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, along with his current backup Brian Hoyer. And it wouldn’t be a party without Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola along for the ride. Former Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch also put in an appearance.
Surprisingly, recently retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was not at this year’s race. Gronk usually parties it up pretty hard at Churchill Downs this time of year, but it appears he may have retired from attending the event as well.
Several other NFL stars were in attendance as well, including Titans coach and former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers was also on hand with a handful of current and former Packers players.
They were all on hand to witness the most exciting two minutes on sports, with Country House winning the 2019 Kentucky Derby.