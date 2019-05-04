STOUGHTON (CBS) — A man was arrested by Stoughton Police after a woman appeared to be stabbed to death in a home on Bennett Drive Friday. Ilton Rodriguez, 48, is accused of murdering his wife, Telma Bras, 43.
Police received a 911 call around 11:40 p.m Officers broke down the door to find Bras in the living room along with her husband, said Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.
Rodriguez had tried to take his own life, the D.A. said. He is now recovering from surgery and will be arraigned at a later date.
The couple’s two children, a 17-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son were home at the time. They are now getting help from other family members and professionals.
In a statement, the D.A. said, ” The call to police came from a relative outside the apartment who has been contacted by the older child, who heard the disturbance and reached out for help.”