BOSTON (CBS) – While this year’s Kentucky Derby may have been historic, the disqualification of Maximum Security actually led to a lot of gloomy faces at Suffolk Downs.
Chris Calo was one happy better Saturday night – maybe the only one at Suffolk Downs after an unprecedented end to the Kentucky Derby. “I was the only guy cheering. Everyone else was sick. I got lucky.”
At first, frontrunner Maximum Security was the obvious winner, but after 20 minutes of replay review, Country Houses was declared the official winner, leaving once-winning tickets now scattered on the floor.
It’s the first time in the race’s 145-year history the winner has been disqualified. Stewards say Maximum Security interfered with three other horses, costing Country House the win.
Jessica Paquette, of Suffolk Downs, says it was the right move. “It is a little unprecedented. I mean, to disqualify the winner of the Kentucky Derby. This is the biggest race of the year, and that’s a really tough decision to have to make.
A difficult decision that earned Chris Calo, of Billerica, a stroke of luck. “Once in a while, you have to get lucky.”
Country House’s win actually marks the second longest shot in Kentucky Derby history, with odds of 65 to 1.