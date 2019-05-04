Red Sox Get 10 Straight Hits In 9-Run 3rd, Rout ChiSox 15-2The Red Sox beat the White Sox on Saturday.

Pastrnak's Goal Lifts Bruins To Game 5 Win After Wild-And-Crazy Third Period, Giving B's A 3-2 Series LeadIt took a wild-and-crazy, up-and-down ride in the third period before a winner could be decided between the Bruins and Blue Jackets in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Country House Wins Kentucky Derby; Maximum Security DQ'dCountry House has pulled off a huge upset in the Kentucky Derby as stewards awarded the 65-1 long shot the victory following an objection that Maximum Security, the first horse to cross the finish line, interfered with the path of several horses.

Tom Brady Does His Thing At 145th Kentucky DerbyAfter a year away from all the fun at Churchill Downs, Tom Brady was back at the Kentucky Derby this year. And the Patriots quarterback had plenty of friends by his side.

Sale Sparkles To Earn First Win, Red Sox Top White Sox 6-1Chris Sale snapped out of his early season funk to earn his first win with an impressive performance against his former team.