By Tiffany Chan
DORCHESTER (CBS) – People came together in Dorchester on Saturday night to raise money for a man killed outside a Quincy bar earlier this year.

Christopher McCallum was killed as he tried to break up a fight outside the American Legion Post.

Christopher McCallum (Family Photo)

People packed the IBEW Local function hall in Dorchester to show support the McCallum’s wife and three children. The event included raffle tickets and a live auction for a tropical getaway.

“It is a testament to who Chris was, and it’s a testament to how everyone wants to support Kathy and her boys. Just like we know, if we were in that situation, Chris would do for any of us,” said Stacey LeMay.

Christopher McCallum (Family Photo)

“Tonight will be a night we are trying to celebrate Chris’s life, but also at the same time, you know, help with the finances,” Mark Kelleagr.

McCallum died of a traumatic brain injury in January after he tried to break up a bar fight in Quincy. So far no arrests have been made.

“We have to be patient, and we know justice will be served one day,” Kelleagr said.

