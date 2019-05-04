Country House Wins Kentucky Derby; Maximum Security DQ'dCountry House has pulled off a huge upset in the Kentucky Derby as stewards awarded the 65-1 long shot the victory following an objection that Maximum Security, the first horse to cross the finish line, interfered with the path of several horses.

Tom Brady Does His Thing At 145th Kentucky DerbyAfter a year away from all the fun at Churchill Downs, Tom Brady was back at the Kentucky Derby this year. And the Patriots quarterback had plenty of friends by his side.

Sale Sparkles To Earn First Win, Red Sox Top White Sox 6-1Chris Sale snapped out of his early season funk to earn his first win with an impressive performance against his former team.

Kyrie Irving Complains About Foul Calls For Giannis: 'Getting Ridiculous ... Slowing The F---ing Game Down'Watching NBA games involving Giannis Antetokounmpo can really be choppy. And that applies to both fans and players alike.

Paul Pierce Might Regret Saying Celtics-Bucks Series Was Over After Game 1After the Celtics have dropped two straight games in the series, Pierce is maybe feeling a little bit of regret.