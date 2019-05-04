Sale Sparkles To Earn First Win, Red Sox Top White Sox 6-1Chris Sale snapped out of his early season funk to earn his first win with an impressive performance against his former team.

Kyrie Irving Complains About Foul Calls For Giannis: 'Getting Ridiculous ... Slowing The F---ing Game Down'Watching NBA games involving Giannis Antetokounmpo can really be choppy. And that applies to both fans and players alike.

Paul Pierce Might Regret Saying Celtics-Bucks Series Was Over After Game 1After the Celtics have dropped two straight games in the series, Pierce is maybe feeling a little bit of regret.

Bucks Storm Past Celtics In Second Half, Take 2-1 Series Lead With Road Win In BostonThings were looking up for the Boston Celtics on Friday night. But then the second half happened.

Jaylen Brown's Aggressive Block Serves As First-Half Highlight For Celtics Vs. BucksIn terms of plays worthy of making the highlight reel, that honor belonged to Jaylen Brown. And it came on the defensive end of the court.