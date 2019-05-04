  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — Boston may not be known for the most courteous of drivers, but the city’s mayor is hoping to change that.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh is launching a competition to encourage better driving habits in a city notorious for its twisty streets and testy motorists.

The competition uses a smartphone-based app to score drivers on their behaviors and enable what organizers call “moments of self-reflection.”

Drivers from the Boston metro area are invited to compete for over $25,000 in prizes by downloading the app and practicing safe driving.

The person crowned Boston’s Safest Driver will win a grand prize of $5,000. An additional $5,000 Safest Driver grand prize will be awarded to a Metro Boston winner.

Grand prizes for the Least Distracted and “Slow & Steady” drivers will also be awarded.

