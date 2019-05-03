EASTON (CBS) — A Vermont man was arrested in Easton after police said he vandalized two cars and set a fire to get attention. Officers responded to Truman Drive around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
William Monahan, 47, of Rutland, Vermont was alleged standing near two cars with smashed windows and a fire in the road when they arrived. He unable to explain how he ended up in Easton after trying to travel to Boston from Vermont by bus and appeared intoxicated, police said.
“During the investigation, Monahan stated that he was upset after losing his cellphone and needed to find a way to contact the police for help. He went on to explain that he ‘decided to destroy the two vehicles because he believed someone would eventually call the police,'” said police. He then allegedly took the contents of two trash cans and lit the trash on fire.
Monahan was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and two counts of arson. He will be arraigned in Taunton District Court.