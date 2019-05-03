Filed Under:Arson, Boston News, Easton News, Easton Police

EASTON (CBS) — A Vermont man was arrested in Easton after police said he vandalized two cars and set a fire to get attention. Officers responded to Truman Drive around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

William Monahan, 47, of Rutland, Vermont (Photo Via Easton, MA Police Department Facebook)

William Monahan, 47, of Rutland, Vermont was alleged standing near two cars with smashed windows and a fire in the road when they arrived. He unable to explain how he ended up in Easton after trying to travel to Boston from Vermont by bus and appeared intoxicated, police said.

The front and back windows of one of the cars involved were both smashed (Photo Via Easton, MA Police Department Facebook)

“During the investigation, Monahan stated that he was upset after losing his cellphone and needed to find a way to contact the police for help. He went on to explain that he ‘decided to destroy the two vehicles because he believed someone would eventually call the police,'” said police. He then allegedly took the contents of two trash cans and lit the trash on fire.

Police said William Monahan started a fire and vandalized cars early Thursday morning (Photo Via Easton, MA Police Department)

Monahan was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and two counts of arson. He will be arraigned in Taunton District Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s