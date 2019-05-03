STONEHAM (CBS) – Residents in Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, Wilmington, Winchester and Woburn are being asked to conserve water after a water main broke in Stoneham.
While none of the towns are expected to lose water service, there will be no new water delivered to the towns until the 48-inch pipe is repaired. However, the estimated 150,000 residents of the affected towns could experience low water pressure or discolored water.
Construction crews were drilling to see how far down the massive water pipe was when they accidentally drilled a hole right through the top of it.
This break could affect firefighters should they need to use the hydrants in town. The pressure has already dropped slightly, but officials say it is still at a usable level.
A replacement part is being overnighted from Indiana. The pipe will likely take a few days to fix.
The break happened just over this hill in the woods behind me…
