BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox had a victory within their grasp. Then, in a moment, it was gone.

Nicky Delmonico launched a three-run, walk-off home run off Ryan Brasier to lift the White Sox over the Red Sox, 6-4, on Thursday evening.

Brasier’s second blown save of the year prevented the Red Sox from winning a fourth straight game for the first time all season. The homer was the first of the year for Delmonico.

The Red Sox entered the ninth inning with a 4-3 lead, after J.D. Martinez had driven in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. Brandon Workman pitched a clean seventh, Matt Barnes struck out the side in order in the eighth, setting the table for Brasier in the ninth.

But with one out, Rafael Devers misplayed a slow roller off the bat of Jose Rondon, who reached via error. Yonder Alonso then sent an opposite-field single to left field, moving the tying run to third base, before Delmonico blasted the three-run home run to deep right-center field to end the game.

David Price allowed three earned runs in his six innings of work and was in line to get the win before the homer. Devers drove in a pair of runs, while Martinez and Andrew Benintendi drove in one run apiece.

The loss drops the Red Sox to 14-18 on the season. The White Sox are now 14-15. The two teams will continue their four-game series on Friday night, with former White Sox ace Chris Sale taking the mound for Boston.

