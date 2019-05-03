



MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Manchester Police are looking for three teens they say are responsible for shooting two girls with a BB gun.

The teenage girl says she was walking in the area of Ashland and Bridge Streets when she was hit. At first, she thought it was a rock.

“I was walking down the street and I just got shot,” the 13-year-old told WBZ.

X-Rays show where the BB ended up, stuck in the girl’s cheek.

“They were trying to get it out, but they couldn’t and it’s still there and I have to go get plastic surgery or something like that,” she said.

The teen didn’t want to show her face. It’s still puffy and dark. The pain hasn’t set in yet because she’s still numb from the hospital.

Her mom was terrified when she got the call. “I was scared not knowing what I was going to see because at that point I didn’t know what she was shot by,” her mother said.

The teens were shot by the BB gun around 2:40 Thursday afternoon walking home from the Hillside Middle School. The second victim was hit in the leg.

Police say the shots came from an older model gold Toyota with tinted windows. They’re now looking for two teenage boys and a teenage girl who were inside.

“Certainly not going to be tolerated, we’re going to investigate this to the fullest and find those who are responsible and make sure they’re held accountable,” said Manchester Police Sgt. Matt Barter.

Police say if and when the suspects are caught they’ll face assault and reckless conduct charges.