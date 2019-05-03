BOSTON (CBS) — Paul Pierce liked what he saw from the Celtics in Game 1 vs. the Bucks. Actually, let’s rephrase that: Paul Pierce really liked what he saw from the Celtics in Game 1 vs. the Bucks.
So, Pierce listened to his heart and, moments after the Celtics’ victory in Game 1, and he went ahead and said the Bucks were done. In Pierce’s exact words: “I think the series is over.”
Now, after the Celtics have dropped two straight games in the series, Pierce is maybe feeling a little bit of regret.
Pierce, who picked the Celtics to win in the pregame show for Game 3, sent out a tweet late in the game, when it was clear that the Bucks were going to win after a dominant second half. The tweet didn’t include any words, but it said all that needed to be said:
That just about says it.
The Celtics can still prove Pierce to be correct (technically, maybe), but they’re going to have to win three of the next four games in order to do it.