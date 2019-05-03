Paul Pierce Might Regret Saying Celtics-Bucks Series Was Over After Game 1After the Celtics have dropped two straight games in the series, Pierce is maybe feeling a little bit of regret.

Bucks Storm Past Celtics In Second Half, Take 2-1 Series Lead With Road Win In BostonThings were looking up for the Boston Celtics on Friday night. But then the second half happened.

Jaylen Brown's Aggressive Block Serves As First-Half Highlight For Celtics Vs. BucksIn terms of plays worthy of making the highlight reel, that honor belonged to Jaylen Brown. And it came on the defensive end of the court.

Celtics Pay Tribute To John Havlicek In First Home Game Since Legend's Passing In their first home game since the loss of a legend, the Boston Celtics paid tribute to John Havlicek.

David Backes Will Remain In Bruins Lineup For Game 5On Thursday night, David Backes did the little things the Bruins have needed against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Because of that, he'll be back in the lineup Saturday when the B's try to break a 2-2 series tie in Boston.