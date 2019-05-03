BOSTON (CBS) – Thirty-one cats are ready for new homes after being rescued less than a month ago, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.
All the cats were rescued from a Fitchburg home after the homeowner died in April.
According to the MSPCA, of the 20 cats in its care, some of the cats are very friendly and will make excellent house cats. A third of the cats will be “spirit cats” – cats so shy they usually hide in the home. Another third of the cats are “barn cats” – cats that are skittish around people but do well living in barns to control the rodent population and often make friends with other barn animals.
The cats have had vaccinations, spays, neuters and dental surgeries if needed.
The MSPCA’s Boston and Methuen adoption centers took 20 of the cats, and 11 went to Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue in Templeton. Ten of the cats are living at the MSPCA’s Nevins Farm facility in Boston. Ten of the cats are at the MSCPCA’s Jamaica Plain facility.
The MSPCA accepts donations and provides more information about its working cat program on its website. Anyone interested in adoption can email methuenadoptions@mspca.org or adoption@mspca.org.