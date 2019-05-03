BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum is supposed to be the Celtics’ No. 2 scoring option behind Kyrie Irving. It was a role he filled well in their first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers, but he went missing in Boston’s first two games of the East semis against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tatum scored just nine points in the first two games in Milwaukee. Nine points. That’s hardly the rookie phenom Celtics fans fell in love with throughout last postseason, when he showed the ability to be Boston’s top dog in place of an injured Irving.

Tatum wasn’t really needed in Boston’s blowout victory in Game 1, as he hit just two of his seven shots in the 22-point win. But they certainly could have used him in Tuesday night’s blowout loss. Tatum was 2-for-10 from the field and had just five points in his 25 minutes on the floor. Irving had an off-game too, further amplifying Tatum’s struggles. For the series, he’s shooting just 23.5 percent from the floor, which isn’t going to help the Celtics win many games.

One bad game is one thing. Two straight poor performances has folks somewhat concerned. But the second-year forward isn’t mincing words about his struggles. He’s watch the game film and is ready to break out as the series shifts to Boston for Game 3 Friday night.

“I acknowledge that I got to be better overall and I will be better,” Tatum said after Thursday’s practice. “It’s a bad game. It happens. I don’t think too much of it. Just ready for Game 3.”

The Bucks had one of the best defenses throughout the regular season, which plays a part in Tatum’s struggles. And for all the pre-series prep, the Bucks have changed things up a bit and thrown switches at Tatum when he has the ball. It’s confused him a bit, and he hasn’t shown his usual aggressiveness on the floor.

“They’ve been playing good defense. I got to give them credit, they’re a good team,” said Tatum. “I got to do better. I know I haven’t been playing well. Tomorrow’s a new opportunity and I’m excited.”

Brad Stevens is usually level-headed about everything, so it really shouldn’t come as any shock that he isn’t worried about his 21-year-old rising star.

“Law of averages plays itself out,” Stevens said. “He’ll be fine.”

Tatum has shown the ability to dominate the NBA playoffs. He led all Boston scorers a year ago as a rookie, averaging 18.5 points per game on 47 percent shooting last postseason. And though his second NBA regular season was filled with ups and downs, he was sensational against the Pacers in the first round, averaging 19.3 points on 50 percent shooting (and 53.3 percent from three-point range) over the four-game sweep.

Tatum is confident that he can break out of this slump against the Bucks. With the series knotted at a game apiece, the Celtics need that to start Friday night.