BOSTON (CBS) — After splitting the first two games of the series in Milwaukee, the Celtics and Bucks headed to Boston for Game 3 on Friday night. Fittingly, the score was as tight as could be at halftime.

The Celtics took a 56-55 lead into the break in Game 3, behind 13 points from Kyrie Irving, and 11 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris.

But in terms of plays worthy of making the highlight reel, that honor belonged to Jaylen Brown. And it came on the defensive end of the court.

With 8:20 left in the first half, Tony Snell drove against Brown and had a step on him. But Brown stayed within an arm’s reach of Snell and read the layup perfectly, launching into the air to make a thunderous block against the backboard.

Jaylen pins it with his ELBOW 💪 pic.twitter.com/9kyYTIZjBN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 4, 2019

After the block, Terry Rozier pounced on the loose ball and carried the ball up the court. Gordon Hayward ended up driving into a crowded lane before kicking the ball back out to Brown. Rather than fire up a 3 of his own, Brown made an extra pass to Morris, who clanked home a 3-pointer to give the Celtics a six-point lead.

Jaylen Block 🚫✔️#Celtics ball movement 🏀✔️

Mook for 3⃣✔️ pic.twitter.com/oBWvco7n7d — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2019

Brown’s aggressiveness on that same rim continued in the second half, when he drove to the basket and dunked on Giannis Antetokounmpo to regain a lead for the Celtics early in the third quarter.

Jaylen Brown been feeding Giannis a hearty helping of hammers this series 😳 (via @TheRender)pic.twitter.com/xJZoVgPR71 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 4, 2019

This was, of course, Brown’s second dunk over Giannis this series, as his dunk in Game 1 ended up going somewhat viral.